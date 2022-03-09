Ukraine's First Lady Condemns Kremlin's 'Mass Murder' in an Open Letter to Media

Ukraine's First Lady writes an open letter to global media, recalling the horrifying war that has become a reality for them.
(Photo: Facebook/Олена Зеленська)
Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, 9 March, posted an open letter on her Facebook page addressed to global media, where she condemned the Kremlin's "mass murder" of civilians.
The letter is a response to requests for interviews from various media outlets, she said. It is "my testimony from Ukraine," she added.
"What happened just over a week ago was impossible to believe. Our country was peaceful; our cities, towns, and villages were full of life."
The First Lady of Ukraine called it the "mass murder of Ukrainian civilians," despite the assurances provided by 'Kremlin-backed propaganda outlets' who, she wrote, called it a 'special operation'.
She added that the women and children of the country are living in basements and bomb shelters. "You have most likely all seen these images from Kyiv and Kharkiv metro stations, where people lie on the floors with their children and pets – trapped beneath," she wrote.
Although Russia claims that it is not raging a war against civilians, Zelenska said she'll recall the names of the dead.
The most devastating and terrifying outcome of the invasion is child casualties, she continued. "At this point, there are several dozen children who have never known peace in their lives," she added.
For some, these would be consequences of war, however, for Ukrainians, it has become a horrific reality, she continued.
The community is trapped and terrorised, she said.
"It is a horrifying experience for those people who need treatment and intensive care, they are in a worse state. "How easy is it to inject insulin in the basement? Or to get asthma medication under heavy fire? Not to mention the thousands of cancer patients whose essential access to chemotherapy and radiation treatment have now been indefinitely delayed," she asked.
Ukrainians are tired, she further expressed, and pained while they have to leave their loved ones behind.
"Roads are flooding with refugees. Men are in tears as they are forced to break apart from their families. After all, despite all this horror, Ukrainians do not give up," she stated.
"Ukrainians, regardless of political views, native language, beliefs, and nationalities, stand in unparalleled unity," she commented on the unity of the country's men and women.
"Kremlin propagandists bragged that Ukrainians would welcome them with flowers as saviours, they have been shunned with Molotov cocktails," she added, thanking the citizens from the attacked cities who have helped in whatever way they can.
She also expressed gratitude to the people around the world "rallying to support Ukraine". "We see you! We’re here watching and appreciate your support," she wrote.
She further appealed to the media to keep sharing and showing what is happening currently in Ukraine, and keep stating the truth.
"In the information war waged by the Russian Federation, every piece of evidence is crucial," Zelenska said.
The war has become a reality for the people of Ukraine, she reiterated, that she does not know how long it will last.
"If we don't stop Putin, who threatens to start a nuclear war, there will be no safe place in the world for any of us," she implored towards the end.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)