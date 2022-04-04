Ukraine: Are Reports of Russian Troops Mutinying True? It's Happened Before

While desertion – or leaving one’s fighting unit – can undermine a military physically and psychologically, defection , which Ukraine is trying to encourage Russian troops to do – or joining the enemies’ forces – can offer the enemy crucial insider intelligence, which may help the Ukrainians gain the upper hand.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Russian or Soviet troops have refused to cooperate with orders in a conflict.

During the Russo-Japanese War, Russian troops on the battleship Potemkin famously mutinied in June 1905. Much of the Russian fleet had been destroyed in the Battle of Tsushima the previous month and the Russian navy was left with some of its most inexperienced recruits.