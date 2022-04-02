Ukraine Rejects Kremlin Claim That it Attacked Oil Facility Inside Russia

Gladkov, who was appointed by Vladimir Putin in 2020, said the air strike, which would be the first on Russian soil since WW-II, injured two workers and parts of the city have been evacuated, The Daily Mail reported.

Video shared on social media appeared to show the attack happening at 5:43 am local time, followed by helicopters flying away from the blaze, although analysts have noted Russia uses the same type of helicopters as Ukraine.

The Ukraine government is yet to confirm the incident, but if true, it would be the second time Ukraine has ventured past the border since the invasion following the alleged long-range missile attack on Millerovo airbase last month, in the latest humiliation for Putin in his flailing campaign.

Last week, an exiled Russian politician claimed that Kremlin is plotting a wave of attacks on its own cities in a false flag operation led by the FSB that it will blame on Ukraine to justify a general mobilisation of troops.

