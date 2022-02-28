Zelenskyy Urges EU to Give Ukraine 'Immediate Membership' Amid Russian Invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges European Union to grant the country immediate membership.
(Photo: Twitter/Володимир Зеленський)
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its fifth day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, 28 February, urged the European Union (EU) to grant Ukraine "immediate" membership of the bloc.
He added a tweet from Sunday, 27 February, stating that he had spoken with the European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen about the same.
The Ukrainian president has taken a more staunch position as he pushed for Ukraine's membership to the European Union and the NATO military alliance.
Soon after Zelenskyy's statement, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also said in a tweet on Monday that it was time for the demand to be put "down on paper."
"We have long proved that we are all an integral part of the European community," he said.
According to AFP, European Council President Charles Michel stated on Monday that there were "different opinions" among member countries over the matter of Ukraine's inclusion in the EU and the "special procedure" Zelenskyy spoke about.
There will be a debate about making Ukraine a member, Michel told French TV station BFM, adding that was already a "very powerful" association agreement with the nation in existence which could be reinforced, reported Reuters.
Speaking on his Telegram channel, Zelenskyy also urged Russian soldiers to lay down their weapons.
Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, after recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as 'republics' independent from Ukraine.
Addressing the Human Rights Council in Geneva, United Nations (UN) Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday that at least 102 civilians had died and 304 had been injured in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week, Reuters reported.
However, she added that the actual toll was "considerably higher."
(With inputs from AFP and Reuters.)
