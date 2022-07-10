Ukraine Crisis: President Zelenskyy Sacks Envoys to India, 4 Other Nations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday, 9 July, that he dismissed several top foreign envoys to Kyiv, including the country’s ambassador to India and Germany, reported Reuters.

Zelenskyy announced that he sacked Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway, and Hungary, and said in a statement that the rotation was a "normal part of diplomatic practice."

He added that new candidates were being trained for the top positions. It is not clear if the existing envoys would be assigned new positions.

Zelenskyy urged his diplomats to increase the financial support of international allies and military aid for the war-torn country.