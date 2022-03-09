Ukraine No Longer Interested in NATO Membership, Says Zelenskyy

Speaking on the scope for dialogue with Russia, Zelenskyy said the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk "have not been recognised by anyone but Russia, these pseudo republics. But we can discuss and find the compromise on how these territories will live on".

However, he claimed that the situation was more complex than merely acknowledging the two territories as independent.

"What is important to me is how the people in those territories are going to live who want to be part of Ukraine, who in Ukraine will say that they want to have them in," Zelenskyy explained.