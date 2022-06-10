Ukraine Says It Is Losing 100–200 Troops Daily as It Pleads for Western Weapons

A senior Ukrainian official said that between 100 and 200 of his country's troops were being killed per day on the front line in the war against Russia, the BBC reported on Friday, 10 June.

Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said that Ukraine urgently needed Western assistance to push back heavily armed Russian troops in the east.

"The Russian forces have thrown pretty much everything non-nuclear at the front and that includes heavy artillery, multiple rocket launch systems and aviation," he was quoted as saying by the BBC.