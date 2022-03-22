Ukraine: Russian Shelling Kills 96-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor in Kharkiv

The death of Romanchenko, someone who survived the Nazis, illustrates the irony of Putin's stated objective for the invasion of Ukraine – "denazification".

Before he launched his assault on Ukraine, the Russian president had accused NATO countries of "supporting the far-right nationalists and neo-Nazis in Ukraine."

He had also asserted that his military "will seek to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine."

The far-right in Ukraine, however, holds one seat in Parliament and managed to win just about 2.15 per cent of the total votes in the 2019 elections.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is Jewish himself.

