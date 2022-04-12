UK PM Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak To Be Fined for Breaching COVID Lockdown Laws

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will be asked to pay fines for allegedly breaching restrictions during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, 10 Downing Street said on Tuesday, 12 April, as per a report by The Guardian.

This comes after the UK's Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into alleged lockdown parties attended by Johnson in Downing Street amid COVID-19 restrictions imposed by his government across the country.