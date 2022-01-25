'Partygate' Continues as Reports Reveal UK PM's Fiancee Threw Lockdown Bday Bash

This exposé, reported by ITV, comes in the backdrop of earlier revelations which placed the prime minister at the centre of a huge controversy vis-à-vis a drinks party that was hosted in Downing Street during the first lockdown.

Johnson apologised about the party two weeks ago during a session of Prime Minister's Questions, as leader of the opposition Kier Starmer (of the Labour Party) demanded that the prime minister resign for misleading parliament, and for breaking the rules his own government had set for the whole country.

Additionally, an official inquiry led by senior civil servant Sue Gray has reportedly uncovered "appalling evidence of mismanagement" in Downing Street's intra-social interactions.

The Gray report is expected to arrive at extremely critical conclusions on the lockdown parties at Downing Street and the prime minister's failure in leading the country's response to the pandemic that has taken thousands of British lives.

While Johnson did not resign after his colleagues demanded it two weeks ago, he has said that he will do what is appropriate based on the findings of the Gray report, which is expected to be out by this week.

(With inputs from ITV)