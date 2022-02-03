Partygate: 3 More MPs Send Letter of No-Confidence Against UK PM Boris Johnson

Three more MPs belonging to the Conservative Party have submitted no-confidence letters against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in light of the 'Partygate' scandal on Wednesday, 2 February.

After Sue Gray's report regarding the lockdown parties that took place in Downing Street, Johnson told parliament earlier this week that he was sorry, but stopped short of resigning.

He has come under fire for taking part and turning a blind to eye to said parties while the whole country was in lockdown for many months in the year 2020.

In this regard, the three Tory MPs who have submitted no-confidence letters are Tobias Ellwood, Anthony Mangnall, and Gary Streeter.