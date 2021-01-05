UK PM Johnson Cancels R-Day Trip to India Amid Rising COVID Cases

The statement further said that PM Johnson hopes to be able to visit India in the first half of 2021, ahead of the UK’s G7 Summit that PM Narendra Modi is due to attend as a guest.

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, on 15 December, had said that PM Johnson had accepted India’s invitation to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations.

Johnson would have been the sixth person from the UK to be a chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations and the first British PM since John Major in 1993, reported The Indian Express.

(With inputs from Reuters and The Indian Express)