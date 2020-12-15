UK PM Boris Johnson to Be Chief Guest at India’s R-Day Celebration

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday, 15 December, said that UK PM Boris Johnson has accepted India’s invitation to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2021.
Johnson is the sixth person from the UK to be a chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations and the first British PM since John Major in 1993, reported The Indian Express.
The UK foreign secretary, who arrived in India for a four-day visit on Monday, held talks with Jaishankar on Tuesday.
Addressing the media, Raab said, “We want to deepen our economic partnership with India... We're committed to building a stronger defence and security partnership with India, that will help us tackle shared issues related to terrorism, maritime security including piracy in Western Indian ocean.”
When media asked about the free trade agreement with UK and India not signing RCEP, Jaishankar replied, “ I think you're comparing apples and oranges. UK wasn't part of the RCEP. Our experiences on RCEP can't carry over to discussion with UK. There's a serious intent to take trade relationship forward.”
Reports of the British PM being invited to India were doing the rounds soon after the UK approved the Pfizer vaccine for rollout.
Earlier, the British High Commission on 1 December had responded to the reports saying they could not confirm anything. However, the High Commission had stated that “PM Boris Johnson is keen to visit India as soon as possible,” reported ANI.
Published: 15 Dec 2020,02:31 PM IST