UK PM Boris Johnson to Be Chief Guest at India’s R-Day Celebration

The UK foreign secretary, who arrived in India for a four-day visit on Monday, held talks with Jaishankar on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Raab said, “We want to deepen our economic partnership with India... We're committed to building a stronger defence and security partnership with India, that will help us tackle shared issues related to terrorism, maritime security including piracy in Western Indian ocean.”

When media asked about the free trade agreement with UK and India not signing RCEP, Jaishankar replied, “ I think you're comparing apples and oranges. UK wasn't part of the RCEP. Our experiences on RCEP can't carry over to discussion with UK. There's a serious intent to take trade relationship forward.”