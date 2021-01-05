Full Lockdown in England as COVID-19 Cases Cross April Peak

England is set to return to a full coronavirus lockdown, possibly until mid-February, as the country sees a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections, reportedly brought on by the new more infectious variant.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the decision to return to a complete lockdown, on Monday, 4 January, in a televised address. Johnson said that the measures include shutting of primary and secondary schools, and will come into effect on Wednesday.

A similar lockdown was announced in Scotland, which would come into effect from midnight, on Tuesday, in the country.