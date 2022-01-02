UK May Offer Cheaper Visas to Indians as Part of a Trade Deal

The UK is planning to ease immigration rules for Indian tourists, students and working professionals as part of trade deals with India, media reports said on Saturday.

India and Britain are due to formally begin negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries with the objective of arriving at a services-driven FTA by early 2024.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the international trade secretary, who is scheduled to travel to Delhi this month, is expected to relax immigration rules for Indian citizens, which has been a key demand of New Delhi.

As per reports, she is backed by Liz Truss, who is Trevelyan’s predecessor and the current Foreign Secretary, as the UK government is looking to form closer ties with India to counter China.