UK May Offer Cheaper Visas to Indians as Part of a Trade Deal

The UK is planning to ease immigration rules for Indian tourists, students, and working professionals as part of trade deals with India, media reports said on Saturday.
India and Britain are due to formally begin negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries with the objective of arriving at a services-driven FTA by early 2024.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the international trade secretary, who is scheduled to travel to Delhi this month, is expected to relax immigration rules for Indian citizens, which has been a key demand of New Delhi.
As per reports, she is backed by Liz Truss, who is Trevelyan’s predecessor and the current Foreign Secretary, as the UK government is looking to form closer ties with India to counter China.
Currently, it can cost an Indian citizen up to GBP 1,400 for a work visa in the UK, while students and tourists pay GBP 348 and GBP 95, respectively.
Under the Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP) signed between the countries, 3,000 students and professionals a year will be given access to work experience benefits in either country.
But, with newer relaxations being planned, the countries could follow a scheme similar to UK's FTA deals with Australia, which could allow young Indians the chance to come and work in the UK for up to three years.
Visa fees for students could also be reduced to allow them to prolong their stay in the UK after they graduate, possibly building upon the Graduate Route visa under the points-based immigration rules currently in place, the reports said.
(With inputs from IANS, The Sunday Times, and PTI.)
