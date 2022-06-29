UK Enacts Strict Border Laws As US Finds 46 Migrants Dead In A Truck In Texas

The United Kingdom enacted the Nationality and Borders Act on Tuesday, 28 June, hours after an abandoned tractor-trailer was found on a remote road in San Antonio, Texas, with 46 dead migrants.

The legislation in the UK increases the maximum penalty for illegally entering the country or overstaying a visa from six months in prison to four years, according to a report by The Scotsman.

It will also allow the UK government to deport foreign national offenders up to 12 months prior to the end of their prison sentences.

Moreover, anyone who is found to have piloted a small boat with migrants across the Channel will face life in prison, under the new law.

According to the UK Government, this legislation will help Britain to "take back control of our borders."

This decision comes after international criticism of the government's scheme to send refugees who arrive in the UK illegally to Rwanda for processing and resettlement. Those migrants who come into the UK illegally such as in a truck or in a private boat would have been on the first flight to Rwanda earlier this month. However, the first flight was abandoned earlier this month, after a last-minute ruling by the European Court of Human Rights. Irrespective of the ruling, the UK government has pledged to continue with the scheme.