Two Indian Americans Win Democratic Primaries for Illinois State Legislature

Two Indian American candidates have taken the next step towards becoming the first South Asian Americans in the Illinois State Legislature.

Nabeela Syed, 23, won the Democratic primary for the 51st House District, and Kevin Olickal, 29, won the Democratic primary for the 16th House District, during the election held Tuesday, 28 June. Counting of the votes was completed early morning on Wednesday, 29 June.

As reported by American Kahani, Syed was declared a winner against Chelsea Laiberte Barnes by a significant margin. Syed had 6,624 votes or 72.32 percent while Barnes had 2,541 or 27.7 percent, with 95 percent of the votes counted. In November 2022, Syed will be running against Republican incumbent Chris Bos.

Olickal, a progressive Democrat, scored a lead of more than 500 votes against incumbent Denyse Wang Stoneback.

Olickal won 4,555 votes or 52.7 percent versus Stoneback's 4,090 or 47.3 percent, according to the data published by the Chicago Tribune.

The 16th House District, which is the area that Olickal won, includes areas of Skokie, Lincolnwood, Morton Grove and Chicago's 40th and 50th wards.

The race for the 16th House District was akin to a rematch between Olickal and Stoneback, from two years ago when they both ran for the seat against State Representative Mark Kalis. Back then, Olickal lost to Stoneback by more than 3,000 votes and cam up last in a three-way primary.

Meanwhile, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, a well-known figure in the Illinois circuit, and three-term Congressman won the Democratic primary from the state's 8th Congressional District on Wednesday, 29 June. He defeated his challenger Junaid Ahmed, an Indian American.

Krishnamoorthi received 28,222 or 70.5 percent of the votes while Ahmed received 11,816 or 29.5 percent, with 85 percent of the precincts reporting, according to the Chicago Tribune's data.

Krishnamoorthi will be facing GOP candidate Chris Dargis who is expected to win the Republican primary.