Illinois Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi Gets Leadership Award

Indian-American US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi was honoured with the Distinguished Leadership Award in Schaumburg, Illinois, on Thursday, 26 May.

Born in New Delhi in India, Krishnamoorthi's family moved to Buffalo, New York, in order to find a better future. His work in public service spans a period of two decades, having worked as a special assistant attorney general at the Attorney General's office, according to a press release by Krishnamoorthi's media team.

During his time as a member of the US House of Representatives, Krishnamoorthi was instrumental in passing legislation that impacted education, workforce development, and public health initiatives, said Jesse White, Illinois secretary of state, who presented the award.