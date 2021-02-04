Two Google Engineers Resign over AI Researcher Gebru’s Firing 

An engineering director and a software developer have quit Alphabet Inc's Google over issues of diversity and ethics, after the removal of Artificial Intelligence researcher Timnit Gebru in December last year, reported Reuters.

David Baker, a director focused on user safety, who left Google last month after serving there for 16 years, said in a letter seen by Reuters that Gebru's exit extinguished his desire to continue as a ‘Googler’.

"We cannot say we believe in diversity, and then ignore the conspicuous absence of many voices from within our walls," he was quoted by Reuters.

Vinesh Kannan who was a software engineer, left the company on Tuesday. He tweeted that he had left Google, as they mistreated Gebru and April Christina Curley who were both Black. Curly, who was a recruiter with Google, had said that she was wrongly fired last year.