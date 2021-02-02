FAU-G Ratings Drop on Google Play Store

The review ratings of the Indian combat game has dropped on Google Play Store, after its launch on 26 January.
FAU-G was launched on Republic Day, 26 January 2021. | (Photo : Google Play Store/nCore Games)

FAU-G, aka Fearless and United Guards, a made-in-India mobile game was launched on 26 January 2021.

The review ratings of the Indian combat game has dropped after the launch. The current rating of the game is 3.3 on Google Play Store.

The current rating of FAU-G is 3.3 on Google Play Store
FAU-G is an Indian combat digital game designed by nCore games, a Bengaluru-based company, after the government imposed a ban on several Chinese apps, including PUBG in November, on the grounds that the app is a threat to national sovereignty and integrity. PUBG was a widely popular game in India.

One of the most significant differences between PUBG Mobile and FAU-G lies in the game mode that the two offer. PUBG offers 'Battle Royale' mode and supports multiplayer gaming. On the other hand FAU-G is based on different episodes consisting of various missions.

FAU-G was announced under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar.

