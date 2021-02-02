FAU-G Ratings Drop on Google Play Store

FAU-G is an Indian combat digital game designed by nCore games, a Bengaluru-based company, after the government imposed a ban on several Chinese apps, including PUBG in November, on the grounds that the app is a threat to national sovereignty and integrity. PUBG was a widely popular game in India.

One of the most significant differences between PUBG Mobile and FAU-G lies in the game mode that the two offer. PUBG offers 'Battle Royale' mode and supports multiplayer gaming. On the other hand FAU-G is based on different episodes consisting of various missions.

FAU-G was announced under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar.