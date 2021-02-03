Google Meet’s ‘Green Room’ Lets Users Preview Audio, Video Quality

Google Meet has launched a new feature called ‘Green Room’. It will provide a quick preview of how you’ll appear to others before entering a Google Meet video call.

According to the new report, this feature can be used “to confirm that peripheral devices are properly configured and corrected, to check that your network connectivity is good, and to understand the impact of noise cancellation on your audio (if it's available in your account).”

Incase a problem is detected, users will see a warning and tips for troubleshooting common issues, like granting your browser permission to use the microphone or camera.