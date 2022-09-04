Ghulam Nabi Azad Likely To Launch New Party at Jammu Rally Today

Ghulam Nabi Azad at a prayer meeting in Delhi. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Facebook/Ghulam Nabi Azad)
After breaking his five-decade-long association with the Congress, former parliamentarian Ghulam Nabi Azad is set to relaunch his political journey by setting up the first unit of his own party in Jammu on Sunday, 4 September.
The former chief minister will address a public meeting at 11 am in Sainik Farms, as per Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, Azad's close aide, reported Hindustan Times. Azad was accorded a grand reception at the airport in Jammu, where "around 20,000 supporters of Azab sahib are expected at the public meeting," Saroori told the publication.
Saroori is one among over two dozen leaders from the region – including one former deputy chief minister, one former MP, and eight former ministers – who quit the Congress in support of Azad.
Azad quit the party on 26 August, calling it "comprehensively destroyed," as per PTI. He also criticised party leader Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the Congress' consultative mechanism.
Banners welcoming and supporting Azad dotted the route leading from the Jammu Airport road to the venue, which also has hoardings put up.
He added that it was "very difficult" to manage such a large number of people joining them, saying that they were expecting "a tsunami of support" in Azad's favour.
Saroori then told Hindustan Times of Azad's detailed itinerary, saying that the leader was scheduled to tour regions of the state until 12 September, including his home constituency.
The leader added that the people of Jammu had "tested" Azad as a chief minister from 2005 to 2008, and were "eagerly waiting for his return" as their next chief minister, reported PTI. Saroori said that Azad's new party would be a "reality" in the state ahead of the next Assembly elections that are likely to be held after a special revision of the electoral rolls on 25 November.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times.)
