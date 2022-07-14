Twitter Back Up After Major Outage for Thousands of Users Globally

Representational image.
(Photo Courtesy: Pexels/Brett Jordan)
Twitter went down for around 40 minutes this evening globally, in a major outage for the social network with many users reporting “over capacity” and “this page is down” error messages.
The social media platform is still glitching.
Meanwhile, Twitter Support said that it is working on resolving the issue.
This is the first major Twitter outage since a series of problems for the social network in February. Prior to this, on 11 February, a global Twitter outage was reported, with the social media platdform citing a high rate of application programming interface problems as the cause.