Syria Earthquake: India Shows Sanctions Cannot Stop Humanitarian Assistance

Kabir Taneja, a Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, told The Quint, "The international community must get past its reservations and provide whatever they can to Syria as it hosts millions of internally displaced people due to the conflict, that have already been suffering for years with little relief in any shape or form."

Millions of people were already dependent on humanitarian aid before the earthquake, especially in the rebel-controlled areas of the country. This figure is likely to increase massively – thus adding to the woes of a country that has already suffered too much in the last 12 years.

Speaking at the United Nations on Monday, Bassam al-Sabbagh, a representative of the Syrian government, appealed for the removal of western sanctions on the country, arguing that it was obstructing the inflow of much-needed aid.

India can be used as an example in this regard, as it has extended assistance to the war-torn country regardless of the sanctions placed on it by important partners.

When asked whether sanctions were impeding the inflow of aid into Syria, MEA Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma said that sanctions do not cover humanitarian challenges.