Syria Earthquake: India Shows Sanctions Cannot Stop Humanitarian Assistance

Over 21,000 people have been killed due to the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, 6 February.
Turkey has received overwhelming support from the global community in the aftermath of the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck it on Monday, 6 February.
Countries from all parts of the world have pledged aid to Ankara, especially its NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) partners to the west, including the United States and Britain.
India, however, has been an exception in this regard, and has pledged assistance to both countries under a humanitarian assistance mission – Operation Dost.
So far, India has sent six tonnes of emergency relief assistance to Syria. This includes three truckloads of protective gear, emergency use medicines, ECG machines, and other medical items, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Thanking India for its contributions, Syrian Ambassador to India Bassam Alkhatib said, "We really appreciate people, Government of India for support, this is the voice of the south we want to see in the future," WION reported.
Some of the other countries that have offered to help Syria include Algeria, China, Iraq, Lebanon, Qatar, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates. Israel also claimed that it had provided aid to Syria, but the latter slammed this as a "false" statement.
For instance, US President Joe Biden issued a strong statement in support of Turkey, but mentioned Syria only as an afterthought in one of his statements.
Here it is in full:
Similarly, while the Canadian government said that it had allocated around $50 million in humanitarian assistance to Syria for 2023, the impact of this has not been felt on the ground to a great extent.
Provided that since the scale of devastation in Turkey is much higher, the country should get a proportionately higher level of aid. However, the aid that is reaching Syria is still far from enough.
Syria has been in the midst of a fierce civil war since 2011, when the extended Arab Spring spilled over into the country.
Several factions against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad came into being to oppose his rule, and continue to do so even today. With assistance from the US, the Syrian rebels and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have managed to repel the government forces and establish certain strongholds for themselves throughout the country.
Even today, the Syrian government is under strict sanctions by the US, the European Union, Australia, Canada, and Switzerland.
Kabir Taneja, a Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, told The Quint, "The international community must get past its reservations and provide whatever they can to Syria as it hosts millions of internally displaced people due to the conflict, that have already been suffering for years with little relief in any shape or form."
Millions of people were already dependent on humanitarian aid before the earthquake, especially in the rebel-controlled areas of the country. This figure is likely to increase massively – thus adding to the woes of a country that has already suffered too much in the last 12 years.
Speaking at the United Nations on Monday, Bassam al-Sabbagh, a representative of the Syrian government, appealed for the removal of western sanctions on the country, arguing that it was obstructing the inflow of much-needed aid.
India can be used as an example in this regard, as it has extended assistance to the war-torn country regardless of the sanctions placed on it by important partners.
When asked whether sanctions were impeding the inflow of aid into Syria, MEA Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma said that sanctions do not cover humanitarian challenges.
In March 2021 as well, when the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, India had shown incredible empathy towards Syria and urged the international community to provide sanctions relief "without discrimination, politicisation, and any preconditions."
Another reason for the lack of aid extended to Syria is the lack of trust in the Assad government.
The US and NATO have accused Assad and his regime of suppressing citizens' rights and suspending democracy, in addition to using fear and violence as a tool to intimidate the public. Not only this, western countries have even accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons against its citizens.
Hence, there is a lack of trust inherent in the west, that the government may not distribute aid in accordance with the donor's intent.
Further, around half of the Syrians impacted by the earthquake live in areas controlled by the Assad government, which is under heavy sanctions.
Another difficulty is that the only crossing between Syria and Turkey which is approved by the UN for movement of aid into Syria has become dysfunctional because of damage caused to roads around it due to the earthquake.
The crossing, called Bab al-Hawa, has for long been the only link for UN aid to reach areas held by opponents of the Assad regime amid the civil war.
"Sanctions have an indirect impact on relief and rescue efforts. While there are no sanctions on provision of humanitarian aid, shortage of fuel and electricity is linked to sanctions and that scarcity is making relief and rescue harder," Vohra said.
The civil war has already killed at least 3,00,000 civilians since it began in 2011. The earthquake has so far killed over 3,000, rendered millions homeless, and continues to kill dozens more by the day – many of whom could have been saved if geopolitical considerations did not come in the way of aid.
Through its actions, based on the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' India has shown that humanitarianism must come before politics in times of dire need. But is the west listening? Is the Assad government?
