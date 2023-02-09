In Photos: Woes for Turkey, Syria Deepen as Earthquake Death Toll Crosses 17,000

A man walks through the rubble of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey.
(Photo: PTI)
A man, top left, stands over the remains of a destroyed mosque in Antakya, southern Turkey.
The death toll in Turkey rose to 14,014 on Thursday, whereas over 3,000 people have died in Syria.
A man walks amid destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey.
This combination of 26 July, 2022 and 8 February, 2023: satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings and a stadium in downtown Kahramanmaras, Turkey before and after a powerful earthquake struck the region on Monday.
Hatay: Indian Army's field hospital being set up for the people of earthquake-hit Turkiye, in Hatay province.
The Indian Army's field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Türkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards, X-Ray Lab and Medical Store.
The field hospital in Hatay, Türkiye will treat those affected by the earthquake.
MoS V Muraleedharan visited Hindon Airbase on 8 February to interact with the Indian NDRF teams undertaking rescue efforts in Turkey.
In Syria, which is yet to recover from a 12-year-old civil war, the earthquake has compounded the struggles of residents.
During the rescue of a family from under the rubble on Tuesday, 7 February, in the village of Bisnia, west of Idlib in Syria.
Emergency team members search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey.
