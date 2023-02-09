In Photos: Woes for Turkey, Syria Deepen as Earthquake Death Toll Crosses 17,000

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Woes for Turkey, Syria Deepen as Earthquake Death Toll Crosses 17,000

The death toll in Turkey rose to 14,014 on Thursday, whereas over 3,000 people have died in Syria.
The Quint
Photos
Published:

A man walks through the rubble of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey. 

|

(Photo: PTI)

A man, top left, stands over the remains of a destroyed mosque in Antakya, southern Turkey.

A man walks amid destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey.

This combination of 26 July, 2022 and 8 February, 2023: satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings and a stadium in downtown Kahramanmaras, Turkey before and after a powerful earthquake struck the region on Monday.

Hatay: Indian Army's field hospital being set up for the people of earthquake-hit Turkiye, in Hatay province.

The Indian Army's field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Türkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards, X-Ray Lab and Medical Store.

The field hospital in Hatay, Türkiye will treat those affected by the earthquake.

MoS V Muraleedharan visited Hindon Airbase on 8 February to interact with the Indian NDRF teams undertaking rescue efforts in Turkey. 

In Syria, which is yet to recover from a 12-year-old civil war, the earthquake has compounded the struggles of residents.

During the rescue of a family from under the rubble on Tuesday, 7 February, in the village of Bisnia, west of Idlib in Syria. 

Emergency team members search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey. 

