Turkey Blocks Fast-Track Vote on Sweden & Finland's Bid To Join NATO

Turkey has historically been supportive of NATO's expansion, with a belief that an "open door" policy will enhance European security, as reported by The Guardian.

In the past, it has spoken in favour of the possibility of Ukraine and Georgia joining NATO.

Erdoğan's objection primarily stems from grievances with Stockholm's – and to some extent, Helsinki's – perceived support towards the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the far-left Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front (DHKP-C), and supporters of Ferhullah Gulen, a US-based Muslim cleric, who Turkey claims was behind an unsuccessful military coup in 2016.