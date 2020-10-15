Melania Trump Confirms Son Barron Got COVID-19, Has Recovered

US President Donald Trump's 14-year-old Barron had tested positive for COVID-19 after both of his parents contracted the virus, but had since tested negative for the virus, first lady Melania Trump said on Wednesday, 14 October. “Luckily, he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms,” Melania Trump. Melania announced that she and Barron had since tested negative for the virus.

In the White House statement, Melania said: “I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.”

Melania in her White House blog post also stated that she was very fortunate as her diagnosis came with minimal symptoms. “Though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time,” Melania wrote.

Meanwhile, Trump told a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that Barron “is just fine now” and said it was an example of why schools should reopen, reported Reuters.

“I don’t even think he knew he had it, because they’re young and their immune systems are strong and they fight it off,” Trump said. “Get the kids back to school,” he said.

Trump announced that he and the First Lady had tested positive in the on 1 October, after one of the president's closest aides Hope Hicks had contracted the infection.

(With inputs from Reuters)