Trump Won’t Commit to Peaceful Transfer of Power If Biden Wins

Trump suggested that if states got rid of voting through the mail, there won’t be any concern about fraud. The Quint US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) World Trump suggested that if states got rid of voting through the mail, there won’t be any concern about fraud.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 23 September, said that he would not commit to transfer of power post-US elections day if he loses the presidential post to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, AP reported.

“We’re going to have to see what happens. You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster,” Trump told the reporters when asked if he would commit to peaceful transition of power.

Trump had previously argued that mail-in voting is rife with fraud. He had said that voting through the mail will lead to inaccurate counting or fraud, but the US president has failed to provide any proof to back his claim.

Trump had also suggested delaying the November elections, saying that the election would become “the most inaccurate and fraudulent” in history, reported Scroll.in. In 2016 US elections, Donald Trump also refused to commit to accepting the election results in his contest against Hillary Clinton, to which Clinton had said that it’s an attack on democracy.

Trump, in the press briefing, also suggested that if states got rid of voting through the mail, there won’t be any concern about fraud, or any transition of power.

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful - there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control, you know it, and you know, who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else,” he said.

US President Donald Trump, on Saturday, 20 September, asked the Senate to consider "without delay" his upcoming nomination to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.