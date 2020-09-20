Trump Asks Senate to Vote ‘Without Delay’ on His US SC Nomination

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said any vote should come after US Presidential election on 3 November.

US President Donald Trump, on Saturday, 20 September, asked the Senate to consider "without delay" his upcoming nomination to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In a tweet, on Saturday, Trump said:

This development comes six weeks before the election, according to Associated Press.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed on Friday night, hours after Ginsburg's death, to call a vote for whomever Trump nominated, reported AP.

What the Democrats are Saying

Democrats, on the other hand, according to AP, suggested Republicans adhere to the precedent set by themselves in 2016 by not considering a Supreme Court choice in the run-up to an election.

According to AP, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said any vote should come after US Presidential election on 3 November.