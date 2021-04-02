48 Dead, 118 Injured As Train in Taiwan Derails With 350 Onboard

At least 48 people were killed on Friday, 2 April, after a train derailed in Taiwan's Hualien county, authorities said. They added that the track, on which the fatal accident occurred, will take seven days to repair.

At 9.28 am (local time), Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) No 408 Taroko train en route from Shulin, New Taipei, to Taitung, suddenly derailed as it entered the Daqingshui tunnel, reported Taiwan News.

The train comprised eight carriages and had more than 350 passengers on board.