Top Court in France Upholds Burkini Ban After Plea by City of Grenoble

France's highest administrative court on Tuesday, 21 June, upheld a ban on the 'burkini' swimsuit, putting down an appeal filed by the city of Grenoble.

The outfit is mostly worn by Muslim women as a way of upholding their faith, and is a hybrid of the two words "burkha" and "bikini."

A burkini is essentially a full-body swimsuit that covers all the body parts of the wearer except the face, hands, and feet.