The Life of Rupert Murdoch, 20th Century’s Last Media Mogul

The Economist credits him for inventing “the modern tabloid newspaper – a stew of sexual titillation, moral outrage and political aggression.”

Murdoch was asked about the quality of tabloid news by Justice Leveson’s inquiry into phone hacking and the ethics and culture of the UK media.

Q: Did tabloid standards deteriorate between 1968 and 1981 under him?

No, says Murdoch.

“We expanded to a new young public... The Sun has not been a better paper than it is today. I couldn’t say the same about my competitors but we won’t go into that.”

– Rupert Murdoch