Thailand’s Biggest Pro-Democracy Protests: What Are The Demands?

In what is dubbed as the biggest anti-government protest since the 2014 military coup, thousands of people gathered near Bangkok's Thammasat University, calling for major democratic reforms in the country. Braving the rain, almost 1,00,000 protesters gathered, wearing masks and holding umbrellas earlier last week in September.

WHY IS THAILAND PROTESTING?

The new wave of protests began in February 2020 after the court ordered the pro-democracy opposition party, popular among the country's youngsters, to dissolve, reported BBC. According to the report, the Future Forward Party won the third-largest share of parliamentary seats in the March 2019 election. The incumbent military leadership won the polls. The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown halted the protests, which have gained steam again after pro-democracy activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit went missing in Cambodia. He was in exile since the 2014 coup and his whereabouts now remain unknown.

WHAT DO PROTESTERS WANT

The demonstrators want the government, headed by Prime Minister and former Army Chief Prayuth Chan-ocha to be dissolved. They want Thailand's constitution to be rewritten and authorities to stop harassing dissenters.

WHY ARE THE RECENT PROTESTS DIFFERENT?

The United Front of Thammasat, which organised the recent protests, has issued 10 demands for monarchy reform. It called for the King's budget to be cut and for separation of assets between the private and Crown's. The protesters also demanded to end laws that forbid criticism of monarchy in Thailand. While protesters say that these are "modern demands", it has angered the royals. King Maha Vajiralongkorn occupies the throne in Thailand, following the death of his father and King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 2016.