Texas School Shooting: Cops Were Wrong To Wait Outside Classroom, Says Official

An official of the Texas Department of Public Safety in the United States said on Friday, 27 May, that the local police had made the "wrong decision" of waiting for nearly one hour before breaching the elementary school classroom, where an armed assailant killed 19 children and two teachers.

Around 20 police officers stood outside the classroom while Salvador Ramos attacked students in the school, as the on-scene commander believed that the gunman had barricaded himself and that the children were not at risk any longer, Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety Steven McCraw said during a press conference on Friday, as per Politico.