Elon Musk Felt Parag Agrawal Was No 'Fire-Breathing Dragon': New Book Reveals

It’s worth noting that Bret Taylor, the then-chair of Twitter’s board, also attended this dinner meeting, according to Mr. Isaacson.

Musk and Agarwal exchanged cordial messages after the meeting, which were released in September 2022 as part of the lawsuit Twitter filed against Musk.

"Hey Elon - great to be connected directly. Would love to chat," Agrawal wrote in a message to Musk dated March 27, 2022. This was swiftly responded to with “Great dinner :),” by Musk.

However, only a month later, Musk seemed to be on a different tangent. Lounging in Hawaii, Musk tweeted: “Most of these 'top' accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying?”

Ninety minutes later, Agarwal sent Musk a text message. He expressed his understanding that Musk was free to express his thoughts about Twitter but advised him that it wasn’t helping improve Twitter in the current context. While Musk’s response was sharp, asking Agarwal what he had accomplished that week, it was noted in the WSJ report as a significant critique from Musk.

This rivalry and discontent between the two prominent men continued behind the scenes and on Twitter until Musk’s tweet stated: The billionaire also said in another message, "I'm not joining the board. This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private."

A deal was finally agreed upon to take Twitter private in October. One of the first things Musk did was to fire Agrawal.