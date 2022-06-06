Elon Musk Threatens To Drop Twitter Deal if No Data Given on Spam, Fake Accounts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Monday, 6 June, that he could walk away from his deal to acquire social media giant Twitter Inc, worth $44 billion, if the company failed to provide data on spam and fake accounts.

In a letter to Twitter, Musk's lawyers said that the company was in "clear material breach" of its obligations and that the Tesla CEO had all rights to terminate the agreement.

"Musk believes Twitter is transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement, which is causing further suspicion that the company is withholding the requested data due to concern for what Musk's own analysis of that data will uncover," the letter to Twitter stated, as per Reuters.