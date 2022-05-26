Elon Musk Drops Tesla Loans From $44 Billion Twitter Takeover

In a relief for Tesla shareholders, Elon Musk has committed to provide an additional $6.25 billion in equity financing for his $44 billion Twitter takeover, bringing his total equity commitment to $33.5 billion.

Tesla stock had nosedived more than 30 percent after Musk announced to fund his Twitter buyout by borrowing against his Tesla ownership stake.

In a fresh filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk announced the expiration of a series of margin loans against Tesla stock.

Twitter stock went up in after-hours trading after the news broke late on Wednesday, reports TechCrunch.