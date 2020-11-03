At Least 2 Killed in Shooting in Vienna, 15 Wounded

One of the perpetrators is believed to have been killed.

At least two have died, and fifteen people were wounded in terror attack in Vienna, on Monday, 2 November, according to international media reports, hours before the country went into a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

One of the perpetrators is believed to be among the two reported deaths.

New agency AP reported that the police have said that several shots were fired after 8 pm (1900 GMT) on a busy street in the city and centre, and that the shooting took place at six different locations.

AP further said that unverified social media footage shows gunmen walking through the streets, shooting at people at random.



The motive is still being probed.