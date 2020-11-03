At Least 2 Killed in Shooting in Vienna, 15 Wounded

At least two have died, and fifteen people were wounded in terror attack in Vienna, on Monday, 2 November, according to international media reports, hours before the country went into a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.
One of the perpetrators is believed to be among the two reported deaths.
New agency AP reported that the police have said that several shots were fired after 8 pm (1900 GMT) on a busy street in the city and centre, and that the shooting took place at six different locations.
AP further said that unverified social media footage shows gunmen walking through the streets, shooting at people at random.
The motive is still being probed.
MORE DETAILS
Hours after the incident took place, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, according to AP, said:
“We are victims of a despicable terror attack in the federal capital that is still ongoing.”
Kurz also said that even though the movtive was under probe, the possibility that it was an anti-Semitic attack cannot be ruled out, as the shooting began outside Vienna’s main synagogue, which was closed at the time.
Urging people to stay indoors and avoid the city centre, and encouraging parents to not send their children to school on Tuesday, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer reportedly said that the army had been asked to guard key locations in the city. Meanwhile, hundreds of police personnel have been out in the hunt for the gunmen.
Various leaders from other countries such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emanuel Macron have shown solidarity with Vienna.
(This is a developing story.)
