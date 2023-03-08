'No Agency, Unpredictability': What Tech Layoffs Mean For Indian Women In US

“We always knew H-1B is a risky visa,” Priya, who was 'disheartened' but 'not surprised' when the company she worked for laid her off suddenly, tells The Quint.

Priya (name changed) has been on H1-B visa since 2012, after completing her MBA in the United States.

Even though her ‘job felt stable’ as she had been with her US employer for many years, she and her husband always knew that they needed a back-up plan.