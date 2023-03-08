'No Agency, Unpredictability': What Tech Layoffs Mean For Indian Women In US

'No Agency, Unpredictability': What Tech Layoffs Meant For Indian American Women
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
“We always knew H-1B is a risky visa,” Priya, who was 'disheartened' but 'not surprised' when the company she worked for laid her off suddenly, tells The Quint.
Priya (name changed) has been on H1-B visa since 2012, after completing her MBA in the United States.
Even though her ‘job felt stable’ as she had been with her US employer for many years, she and her husband always knew that they needed a back-up plan.
The H-1B visa allows foreign, high-skilled workers to live and work in the US for a maximum of six years but must leave the country within 60 days if they are unemployed.
Women on H-1B visas face unique challenges as they carry the weight of not only their careers but also their husbands’, and struggle to balance their professional ambitions, marriages and expanding family responsibilities.
To cushion them from ‘H-1B unpredictability’ and ‘not jeopardise her husband’s career’, Priya and her family moved from Chicago to Washington state, close to the US-Canada border, in 2021.
They decided to maintain two homes – one in the US and the other just four minutes’ drive away in Canada. Her husband had ‘fortunately’ managed to get a Canadian residency permit.
Their US permanent residency application is approved but the family is ‘many years down’ in the infamous green card backlog. This fallback border arrangement would come in handy in a dreaded scenario – if they are forced to move out of USA due to her job loss, they will not feel completely uprooted.
The couple is ready for ‘family-friendly’ Canada.
Tech layoffs meant losing 30 percent of her colleagues and a complete restructuring of her team for Stuti Mohan, who is a strategy and operations professional at Meta.
She has been in the US for five years, first as a student and now on an H-1B visa. The tech layoffs make the young single woman's parents anxious:
The pressure to get married is always around even though her parents ‘are supportive and in terms of financial independence and stability they trust’ her.
With the threat of further layoffs always looming, the ‘optimist’ understands that ‘layoffs will not be uncommon’ and ‘does not mind’ working in India if a situation arises. But she is in a minority.
Delhi is not a place I would want to go for reasons of pure safety or raise a daughter there if I had one. I have family in India, and I don’t mean to offend others who choose to live there, but I don’t see a change. Walking on the road and catcalling- that hasn’t happened to me in the US in 12 years!”
It is well established that child-bearing and rearing come at a higher professional cost to women. Losses are even more striking when layoffs hit during the most vulnerable stages of motherhood.
Namita (name changed) a young mother was on family leave when she found out that she had been laid off by Twitter where she had worked for a two years. She says:
Planning to focus on taking care of her newborn, she was unprepared for juggling recruitment meetings and interview calls with motherhood.
Namita had come to the US on a dependent visa after her marriage and invested in an MBA to be able to break into the job market. Disappointed by the unreliability of family leave at Twitter, she says:
Fortunately for Namita, she has crossed a significant milestone in her American Dream – she is now an American citizen, no longer dependent on an H-1B visa for her job hunt or stay in the country.
Discrimination is an oft repeated word in Indian American H-1B families when referring to their visa. Since 2014 spouses of H-1B holder workers, the H-4 dependent visa holders with an approved green card petition, are permitted employment in the USA, but the authorisation expires as soon as their H-4 visas expire, every three years.
The renewal process creates job losses and breaks in employment, making it difficult to build a career. The law is structured such that the H-4 EAD holder loses their job as soon as the H-1B visa holder loses theirs.
Over 93 percent of current H-4EAD (H4 Employment Authorisation Document) holders are South Asian women. Careers in science, technology, and health care are popular among desi H4-EADs holding advance degrees and work experience.
The lack of agency and not having a legal identity outside of one's husband is stifling for these highly educated spouses of H-1Bs. Chosen to ‘support their husbands and build families’ by giving up ‘their own highly paying jobs back home’ to come to US, these women find tech layoffs have exacerbated the ‘sense of shame’ they feel.
Sociologist Dr Pallavi Banerjee of University of Calgary, author of ‘The Opportunity Trap: High-Skilled Workers, Indian Families, and the Failures of the Dependent Visa Program’ says that its often the women’s ‘role to keep in touch with families and friends back home’.
Research has shown that women employees of colour tend to earn lower and be less represented in senior ranks of the corporate world. The recent spate of layoffs in the tech industry has hit women harder. Women of color and women with children and more vulnerable to layoffs.
The American tech industry which has long grappled to hire diverse labour power, now faces the daunting ‘diversity, equity & inclusion’ challenge of maintaining their commitments to increase women and other minorities in their workforce. Highly educated Indian American women on H-1B and H-4 EADs are eager to be that woman-power to contribute to the American economy and their American dream.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)