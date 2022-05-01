Lip-Sync Sensation Kili Paul 'Attacked With Knife, Beaten With Sticks'

Tanzania's Kili Paul, the internet sensation known for lip-syncing and dancing to Bollywood songs, was attacked with a knife and beaten with sticks by five people, according to social media posts shared by him.

“People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me," Paul wrote in an Instagram story. A video shared by him shows him lying on a stretcher with a bandaged thumb and injuries on his legs.

Paul apparently was able to defend himself from further damage by beating up two of the assailants who then ran away. More information on the attackers isn't yet available.