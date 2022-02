Kili Paul Says He's Inspired 'a Million Times' After PM Modi's Mention

Instagram and Tik Tok sensation Kili Paul who has gone viral for lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs has said that he's 'mind blown' to have woken up to the news of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi having mentioned him and his sister Neema on his Mann Ki Baat show.

"Iโ€™m so happy for this and thank u Sir๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿพ @narendramodi ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿพ๐Ÿคฉ๐Ÿคฉ๐ŸคฉIโ€™m so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜โค๏ธthis inspired me a million times ๐Ÿฅฐ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜โค๏ธ๐Ÿฅฐ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ฟ" posted Kili on his Instagram page.