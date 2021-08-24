Taliban Stopped Food Supply, Abducted Children in Andarab Valley: Amrullah Saleh

Afghanistan's self-declared 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday, 24 August, came on Twitter to bring attention to the human rights violations in the northern Baghlan province's Andarab Valley, accusing Taliban of cutting off the supply of food and fuel in the region.

He tweeted, "The humanitarian situation is dire. Thousands of women and children have fled to the mountains. Since the last two days the Taliban have been abducting children and elderly, and are using them as shields to move around or do house search."