Taliban Kills Afghanistan Govt's Top Media Officer; Disgusted, Says US

Militant organisation Taliban on Friday, 6 July, assassinated the director of the Afghanistan government's media and information centre. The shooting incident, which took place in the country's capital, Kabul, comes days after the Taliban had warned the government that it would attack its officials if the air strikes against the organisation were not halted, news agency AFP reported.

Hours after the incident took place, the US administration expressed its condemnation of the Taliban's actions, stated that it was "saddened & disgusted."