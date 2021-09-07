Taliban Fires Shots in Air Amid Protest in Kabul Against Pak Involvement.
The Taliban fired shots in the air to disperse those protesting in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, 7 August.
According to news agency AFP, the crowd was protesting against Pakistan's involvement in Afghanistan's affairs, and had gathered near former's embassy.
Visuals on social media, whose veracity cannot be independently ascertained, showed chaos on the streets amid indiscriminate gunfire.
According to AFP, Pakistan's intelligence chief Faiz Hameed had visited Kabul over the weekend, reportedly to be briefed by his country's ambassador there. He is, however, likely to have also met with Taliban officials.
Earlier, on Friday, women in Kabul took to streets and staged protests on demanding equal rights and inclusion in work and education. Subsequently, videos shared on Twitter showed armed Taliban fighters beating the women and girls who were part of the demonstration. They snatched their posters too.
Meanwhile, Panjshir, the north-eastern valley of Afghanistan that had remained independent of Taliban control so far, has been "completely captured" by it, the militant organisation said on Monday.
The National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan, however, has denied the Taliban's claims of capturing Panjshir.
