SOS Afghanistan: Inside the Phone of a Helpless Refugee

"Our Mazar-e-Sharif has fallen, the horror... the Taliban has taken out the city," rued Bashira, responding to the barrage of messages from her elder brother Samad that, heretofore, were undelivered.

Dreading the death knell sounded by the Taliban, which she heard was on a hunt for all those associated with the erstwhile Afghan government or foreign embassies – Bashira tells Samad that she and her parents "should have left for India" with him.