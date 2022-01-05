Amidst Surging Cases, Macron Says He Wanted to 'Piss Off' the Unvaccinated

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, remarked on Tuesday, 4 January, that he wanted to "piss-off" the unvaccinated with new restrictions on social interactions, Reuters reported.

The French government in 2021 imposed rules that required a PCR test or proof of vaccination to enter hospitality venues, and now wants to issue a vaccine passport, that is, only the fully vaccinated can access bars and restaurants among other places.

Talking to a newspaper called Le Parisien, Macron said that pissing-off the non-vaccinated was a strategy his government would pursue till the end.

"The unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And so, we're going to continue doing so, until the end. That's the strategy," Macron mentioned in the interview released on Tuesday.

The comment comes just about four months before the French presidential election, and invited quite a lot of condemnation from his political rivals.