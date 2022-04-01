Sri Lanka Imposes Curfew After Protests Outside President's House Turn Violent

As the economic crisis in Sri Lanka continues, the capital city of Colombo on Thursday, 31 March, erupted in violent protest as thousands of people participated in agitation near President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence, seeking his resignation.

Consequently, the police imposed an overnight curfew in several parts of Colombo early on Friday.

At least 10 people were injured after the demonstrators clashed with the police on Thursday evening, with the officials employing water cannons and tear gas to quell the unrest in Colombo's Mrihana.

(This will be updated with more details.)