Sri Lanka Imposes 10-Hour Daily Power Cuts Across Country Amidst Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka has announced 10-hour daily power cuts across the nation starting Wednesday, 30 March, as it battles its worst economic crisis since 1948, triggered by a severe shortage of fuel, food, and foreign exchange to afford imports, reported AFP.

The state electricity monopoly said that the country had run out of oil to power thermal generators and was imposing a 10-hour power cut – up from a seven-hour outage since the beginning of the month.