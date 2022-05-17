Sri Lankan Protester Blasts Rajapaksas for 'Mismanagement, Corruption'

Amid the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, civil activist Mohammed Fuzly, while speaking to The Quint, lashed out at the Rajapaksa family while protesting outside the Presidential Secretariat, that is, the office of the president.

Walking in front of the building where people were already protesting, Fuzly says, "The government that ruled this country for the past two years has robbed the national/public assets and funds while governing in a derogatory and a corrupt manner."