Sri Lanka Will Need $5 Billion in Coming 6 Months for Essentials: Prime Minister

Sri Lanka's prime minister cautioned on Tuesday that the next three weeks will be "tough" for the government.

"The country spends USD 500 million per month on fuel. It should be kept in mind that the current global crisis risks raising oil prices. Some estimate that global oil prices will rise by as much as 40 percent by the end of this year.

Unessential travel should be limited as much as possible. After these difficult three weeks, we are trying to ensure the shortage of fuel and gas will have ended. Let's face these difficult three weeks united and patiently,” he added.

The prime minister also spoke about how the foremost priority is stability but the ultimate goal was the economic revival. This is not something that can be done in two or three days. This challenge cannot be faced by miracles, slogans, magic, or emotions. Implementing intelligently thought-out projects requires hard work and dedication," he said

He also said that the rice requirement of the country annually is 2.5 million metric tonnes. “But we have only 1.6 million metric tonnes of rice in stock, we need $5 billion to ensure our daily lives are not disrupted for the next six months," he said.